Happy birthday, rockers…

Celebrating 25 years of existence is always a big milestone, whether you’re celebrating a birthday, a job – or in this case Hard Rock Cafe Dubai being open for 25 years.

This is quite a personal article for me, as I remember the very first time I visited the Hard Rock Cafe in Dubai well over 10 years ago. Hard Rock has always been a staple in the family, collecting limited edition pins from around the world; classic hoodies and of course cocktail glasses from all over the world.

Turn of the quarter century

The 25th anniversary of Hard Rock Cafe Dubai means that there will (of course) be a concert on November 23 featuring the local legend Abri. As part of the collaboration with Abri, limited edition t-shirts designed by Abri himself will be sold. A portion of the proceeds will be given to the Al Jalila Foundation.

Leading up to the incredible occasion, fans of the restaurant will be able to enjoy three of their most iconic dishes for free.

How? Well, each day leading up to the birthday celebration starts on Monday, November 20 with the legendary burger; Tuesday, November 21 the famous nachos and Wednesday, November 23 the infamous brownie – all you have to do is post on your Insta story the day you want to visit, stage and follow Hard Rock Cafe Dubai. For each of the days 25 winners will be picked and notified to visit the restaurant.

Hard Rock Cafe, Festival City Mall, Festival City, open Sun to Thu 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 232 8900 @hardrockcafedxb

Images: Supplied by Hard Rock Cafe Dubai