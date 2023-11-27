It’s all happening…

Enjoy capital entertainment at the Sheikh Zayed Festival

The capital’s own family fest is here, and attractions this year include a heritage village focusing on traditional industries and crafts, with plenty on offer for families. There’s also strong participation from other countries, with popular folk artists entertaining attendees. Enjoy all week long.

Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs 4pm to midnight. @sheikhzayedfestival

Get your family fun fix at Mother of the Nation

One of the capital’s biggest annual attractions has returned, and it moves to Al Ain in phase two of this year’s festival. Enjoy great food, live music and thrilling entertainment for the whole family all week long.

Mother of the Nation, Al Ain Square, November 29 to December 3, 4pm onwards. @motnfestival



Customise your ramen at wagamama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wagamama UAE (@wagamamauae)

wagamama’s new autumn menu features its new ‘Ramen your Way’, which will give you the opportunity to personalise your ramen bowls as you like. With countless options such as being able to switch broth strength between spicy, light, and rich, choose preferred protein options from chicken, veggie, beef, and more, double up your protein dose, add extras such as tea-stained egg and kimchee, spice it up with extra heat or swap your bases between udon, rice noodles, and others, you’re spoiled for choice.

wagamama, various locations, Abu Dhabi. @wagamamauae

Get the little ones down to Yas Acres Golf & Country Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Links Abu Dhabi (@yaslinksad)

Viya Golf has opened a new space for children at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, dedicated to creating a fun, nurturing environment for the youngest members of your family. With a vibrant Kids’ Play Area for those aged seven and under, there are plenty of fun-filled activities, games and events waiting to be enjoyed.

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 8am to 7pm daily, from Dhs39. Tel: (0)2 208 7300. @yasacresgolfcc

Get your tickets to a celebration of world-class tennis talent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open (@mubadalaabudhabiopen)

We’ll soon be in 2024, and one of the UAE’s biggest sporting fests, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, will take centre stage from February 5 to 12 at the Zayed Sports City. With opening weekend free for all to attend and children allowed free entry until finals weekend, you’ll want to grab your tickets ASAP to avoid missing our on top talent from around the world, right here in the capital.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, February 3 to 11, from Dhs25 (adults). mubadalaabudhabiopen.com