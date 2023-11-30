Here’s how much you’ll pay at the pump…

If you drive a vehicle, take note that the fuel prices in the UAE have decreased for the month of December 2023.

From December 1, 2023, Super 98 will decrease from Dhs3.03 per litre to Dhs2.96 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.85 per litre, decreased from Dhs2.92 in November. The cost of Diesel will also decrease for December 2023, with the price adjusted to Dhs3.19 per litre, down from Dhs3.42 last month.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January to December 2023.

2023

January: Dhs2.78

February: Dhs3.05

March: Dhs3.09

April: Dhs3.01

May: Dhs3.16

June: Dhs2.95

July: Dhs3

August: Dhs3.14

September: Dhs3.42

October: Dhs3.44

November: Dhs3.03

December: Dhs2.96