Employees will resume work on Tuesday, December 5…

Just in: The UAE has announced a three-day weekend for federal government employees for UAE National Day. Employees will be off from Saturday, December 2 to Monday, December 4 with Friday, December 1 as a remote-working day.

Yesterday, the UAE announced a two-day public holiday for the private sector. Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 will both be paid holidays for the private sector. However, for those that typically have a Saturday-Sunday weekend, this means that we won’t be getting a long weekend.

In previous years, along with UAE National Day, the UAE celebrates Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day) at the end of the month. It officially falls on November 30 but, in previous years is marked the following day on December 1.

At this moment, there have been no updates regarding whether Commemoration Day will be a paid public holiday this year. Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the news and updates.

What is UAE National Day?

In 2023, the UAE is celebrating 52 years since its formation in 1971. Apart from the UAE decked up in colours of the UAE flag (red, green, white and black) across the country, there will be several activities taking place to help mark the big day. The major plans for the UAE National Day are yet to be announced, but we can expect staycation deals, dining deals, discounts to family-friendly attractions and more. Stay tuned as we will be sharing some of the top things to do in UAE.

*Jaw-dropping then and now throwback pictures of Dubai*

When is the next public holiday?

After UAE National Day, that’s it for 2023. However, we don’t have to wait long for the first public holiday in 2024 as it falls on January 1, aka New Year’s Day. Lucky for us, January 1 is falling on a Monday which means it will be a three-day long weekend for most of us.

The UAE has also announced a list of public holidays in 2024. Get out your 2024 diary and slot in the dates now.

Images: Unsplash