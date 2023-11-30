The new banknote focuses on the UAE’s sustainability vision…

If you thought cashless transactions had completed their takeover, here’s some news: the UAE’s new and improved Dhs500 banknote goes into circulation today, only days before the nation’s 52nd National Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Central Bank of the UAE (@centralbankuae)

Media: Instagram

In its iconic blue colour for easier identification, the polymer-made bill will focus on the UAE’s continued sustainability push, while also featuring cultural landmarks and touristic attractions synonymous with the nation. On its front, you’re introduced to an image of the Terra Sustainability Pavilion at Dubai’s Expo City. On its rear, you see Dubai’s Museum of the Future, one of the country’s true engineering marvels.

Whether you’ve lived in the UAE all your life, for some of your life, or are just a tourist, it’s pretty certain you’ve sighted some of Sheikh Zayed Road’s glittering skyscrapers, including the Emirates Towers and the mighty Burj Khalifa. If you haven’t seen them yet, you’ll be able to get your first look on the rear side of the new Dhs500 note.

If you’ve already gotten your hands on some of the newer UAE currency notes, you would’ve noticed they feel different. That’s because the UAE’s Central Bank has opted for polymer material in its newly issued bills, making them multiple times more durable, and recyclable than notes made from standard material. Tech makes its presence felt as well, with multi-coloured security chip technology KINEGRAM COLORS® playing its role in the fight against counterfeiting.

Only five hundred more reasons to carry cash in that billfold.