Sponsored: Swinging into twenty-twenty-FORE…

Winner of the Best Entertainment Venue at the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2023, Topgolf is the perfect destination for merry makers to get right into the swing of Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. Bear in mind, these experiences are limited and selling out fast, so get your bookings early to avoid disappointment.

Topgolf is the world-famous sporting concept that blends a driving range experience with futuristic videogame-simulating tech, with all your favorite pub snacks and drinks available on demand.

Christmas brunch

Big hitters know exactly where to go, on December 25 – the rolling green hills of Topgolf Dubai. Enjoy a traditional festive platter bay-side with all the tinselly trimmings, unlimited beverages, two hours of play, a live DJ knocking out sing-a-long Christmas classics, family-friendly activities and a special visit from the old man in red himself. Presumably arriving by reindeer-steered golf cart, and on about six under for the round.

December 25, midday to 2pm, from Dhs499 including house beverages, soft drink drink package from Dhs329, and it’s Dhs129 for kids under 12.

Festive parties

The seasonal fun isn’t just limited to December 25. Whether it’s work buddies, sports teams, or just the annual group WhatsApp Christmas party, all teams looking for something incredibly fun, and a little bit different are welcome at Topgolf. Between November 21, and December 31 – groups of up to six can collectively book a bay, and receive two hours of ball thwacking, and a festive platter (including that winter golf essential item of attire, Christmas hats) for Dhs479. More than six people? No problem, you can just add on another bay.

November 21 to December 31, Dhs249.

New Year’s Eve parties

If you’ve already stood in line to experience the Burj Khalifa fireworks and fought the crowds to get back home. If you’ve done the fancy, incredibly expensive dinners, and the night clubs and the one where you stay at home and watch it all on TV – you’ve pretty much completed all par-for-the-course, Dubai NYE experiences. You’re probably looking for something different, something that combines a lot of those celebratory festivities, with real hands-on, shoot for the skies, ping-ping, feel good, team sport awesomeness to ring in 2024. Look no further than the Topgolf New Year’s party. There’s a laser show, live DJ, unlimited golfing fun, grand buffet, bottomless drinks and a spectacular fireworks show, to help you start the new year with a bang. Book before December 15 to get Dhs100 off Level Two, Level Three and Premium Bay packages as part of the ‘earlybird offer’.

December 31, 10pm to 1am.

Level Two and Three Dhs799 for house beverage package, Dhs599 for soft drinks and under 12s are Dhs329

Premium Bay Dhs899 for the house beverage package, Dhs699 for soft drinks and under 12s are Dhs429

VIP NYE suites

And if you want to upgrade the whole New Year’s experience to something truly special, you need to check out the private suites. The Lux Suite (level 0ne) for up to 20 guests, comes in at Dhs12,000 which gets you two hitting bays, unlimited select beverages, cocktails, soft drinks, Dhs2,000 credit for the a la carte menu and garden access. The Executive Suite (level two) at Dhs25,000, comes with its own private bar serving premium beverages, two golf bays, pass around canapes on arrival, a gourmet buffet with live carving and seafood stations, and a selection of mini desserts for up to 20 people. The Chairman Suite provides the same entitlements as the Executive Suite (also for 20 people) but in grander surrounds, on level three.

December 31, 10pm to 1am

Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills 2. Tel: (0)4 371 9999. Email: info@topgolfdubai.ae. topgolfdubai.ae

Images: Provided