The twinkle in the air lately would suggest that winter is coming. It’s almost here, at the heels of the rains having blessed us these past few weeks, and better weather means venturing into the great outdoors. What better way to do so, than by exploring an outdoor market or a few?

Here are 5 outdoor markets in the capital for a fun day out.

Park Market

This outdoor market is located in Umm Al Emarat Park and has just reopened for a new stint. Open to you every Friday and Saturday, from October 20, 2023 to March 30, 2024, the market has much to look forward to. The community space features 40 retailers, including varieties of local culinary favourites, art exhibitions, and showcases by local artists and designers. There is also a “Cinema in the Park” – a unique, seasonal, outdoor movie experience, and wellness experiences for the fitness conscious. It’s the perfect family-fun day out.

Park Market, Umm Al Emarat Park, Mushrif Area, Abu Dhabi, Fri and Sat, 4pm to 10pm, @ummalemaratpark, ummalemaratpark.ae

Souk Al Bawadi and Souk Al Qaws

Both of these outdoor markets are located in Al Ain, right by the Bawadi Mall. Souk Al Qaws is set amid unique architecture, and features 40 service outlets including banks, money exchanges and travel agents. On the other hand, Souk Al Bawadi is all about the heritage feel and houses over 50 retailers selling traditional goods, heritage items and souvenirs.

Souk Al Bawadi and Souk Al Qaws, Bawadi Mall, Al Ain, 8am to 10pm, @visitabudhabi

Mina Date Market

The Mina Date Market, also known as the Abu Dhabi Date Market, is exclusively dedicated to the sweet local staple. Home to an impressive variety of date types and some of the best quality produce you can hope to find, the market comprises two rows of shops on either side of a wide road. Not only will you be able to sample mind-boggling varieties of dates, but some of the shops also sell date products like date ketchup, date spread and date pickle.

Mina Date Market, Zayed Port, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Outdoor Flea Market

This market is a haven for those looking to rehome their possessions or bargain hunters looking for finds at lower prices. You can find almost anything and everything at these markets, from clothes, toys, electronics, small furnitures, outdoor gear, kitchenware to books and more – all preloved. Each one is held at a different time and in a different location, so stay tuned to their website for updates on when the next one will be held. If you’re looking to sell, you can rent your own table at the stalls.

abudhabi-fleamarket.com

Carpet Souk

At the Carpet Souk in Mina Zayed, you can find just about any type of carpet you’d like, from conventional machine-made stuff to the traditional handwoven Yemeni kind. It’s a great place to get a real taste of the heritage of the city and you might find yourself a cool new home decor item in the process.

Carpet Souk, Mina Zayed

