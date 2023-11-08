This is set to be the most advanced artificial wave facility in the world…

While Abu Dhabi has opened the doors to the frosty peaks of Snow Abu Dhabi this year, water sports lovers in the capital and in the UAE have reason to rejoice as the biggest and most advanced artificial wave facility in the world is set to open in early 2024.

The expansive facility on Hudayriyat Island is planned to be just one crest of an expansive Modon masterplan that will also include a regional first velodrome, and the biggest urban park in Abu Dhabi.

3 of 12

Just a bridge span away from Al Bateen, Surf Abu Dhabi will sit alongside attractions like the wheel world utopia Trail X, the lip trick and half-pipe haven of Circuit X, and attractive facilities such as a beachfront outdoor gym, there are a multitude of sports courts, an indoor 321 Sports activity centre, a rock climbing wall and elevated rope assault course, and OCR – the UAE’s largest permanent obstacle course, now open for alfresco cross-fit beastings.

Surf’s up

After a deep dive on the Surf Abu Dhabi specifications earlier this year, the What’s On board sport correspondent has described the upcoming attraction as “a gnarly corduroy monster factory”. Which is good, apparently. It’s been designed in partnership with an organisation fronted by pro surfing royalty (and World Surf League champion a record 11 times) – the Kelly Slater Wave Co. With the potential to host big tour competitions and offering up the artificial surfing world’s longest ride, biggest barrel, as well as the largest man-made wave pool, this truly is radical class water sporting. But it’s not just for seasoned surf bros, the facility will also offer thrills for newbies and aspiring Point Breakers with literally zero chance of you getting mangled on a sand bar. All of which will undoubtedly make this one of the best places for surfing in the UAE.

Up cycling

On track for a 2025 opening, Velodrome Abu Dhabi will apparently roll out the first UCI Category 1 indoor cycling track in the region. This makes it capable of hosting international championships, and peddling all sorts of track based tournaments. Vital statistics and stand out features include a rooftop track, with a 600-meter cycling incline rising up along the external walls, showing off a picturesque 360 degree view of Hudayriyat and the jagged Abu Dhabi skyscraper skyline beyond.

Parks ‘n’ Rec

And if you prefer your alfresco activities paced a little more leisurely, there’ll be plenty of that on offer with a 2.25 million square meter urban park, the largest of its sort in the emirate. It’ll get you right up in the furry face of nature and feature such facilities as an elevated cycling track and mangrove walk. Hikers and bikers will also find an eco-farming space, food and beverage outlets, playgrounds, and an events valley.

The rest

The final Hudayriyat product will include luxe residential properties sitting on and around two hill communities, offering lush elevated desert island views. The city will also get a beachy boost with an additional 53.5 kilometers of manicured coastline, a full 16kms of that devoted to new beaches.

Jassem Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance, Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Modon Properties, noted that “the masterplan aligns with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council, to cement Abu Dhabi’s position as a pioneer of forward-looking urban development.”

Images: WAM, Emirates News Agency