Do good, go shop, have a wonderful weekend Dubai…

The weekend is officially here and Dubai is always full of fun and festive things to do in the city. This weekend is no different, whether you’re looking to shop til you drop, try out a new restaurant or inject a little good back into the world – Dubai is the place to do all those things and more. No matter your plans, make sure you make the most of this weekend.

Here are 12 spectacular things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, December 15

Scoop up some new streetwear

Whether you’re looking for a Christmas present for your fashion-forward friend, or looking to snag something for your own closet, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to do so. This weekend Ounass is partnering with the UK streetwear brand Represent to bring us a pop-up at Mall of The Emirates for a week, so you will have plenty of time to get shopping. The pop-up will feature a special Middle Eastern collection, we know we’ll be grabbing a few pieces for ourselves.

Ounass x Represent, Mall of The Emirates, Dec 15 to Dec 22. ounass.ae

Treat yourself

Did anybody order a festive glow-up? It’s time to look after yourself. FIVE Palm Jumeirah is making it possible to do just that with a Sodashi facial. Sodashi uses a holistic skincare philosophy, that is designed with two specific treatments in mind. Choose the purity facial if you’re looking for a deep cleanse, otherwise the thermal infusion facial is ideal for rebalancing.

Refive Spa, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Friday to Sun from 10am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 455 9964 fivehotelsandresorts.com

It’s all about wellness this weekend

A new homegrown wellness spot has just opened up. Zoga is a brand-new yoga cafe that allows guests to reconnect with their zen while also enjoying a hot cup of coffee at the vegan cafe. There is a wide range of classes to choose from. Head to their website to download the app and choose your class.

Zoga, multiple locations in Dubai. zoga.ae

Get in the festive spirit with the Nutcracker

Arguably one of the most famous ballets, The Nutcracker is a quintessential part of the Christmas experience. Brought to us by the Ballet Theatre and State Opera Orchestra of Astana, Kazakhstan the story is told to the sounds of one of Tchaikovsky’s most famed scores.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 15 to 17, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Saturday, December 16

Check out a free entry equestrian show

A three-day show jumping spectactular takes over Emirates Equestrian Centre this weekend, with the free-entry Virtus CSI2* International Horse Show hosting some of the world’s top riders as they battle it out for impressive prize monty worth Dhs330,000. As well as some excellent show-jumping action, there will be pop-ups from homegrown coffee shop Press Cafe and DIFC favourite, Bite Me, a fun costume class on Saturday bringing the fun and fancy to the main arena, and more.

Emirates Equestrian Centre, 9am to 9pm, Dec 15 to 17, free. @virtus_ae

A Grecian lunch awaits

This will be the last Athenian lunch to take place at Avli for 2023, so if you haven’t experienced the lunch yet – we recommend you make the most of it while you can. From 1pm to 5pm, experience a lunch that is reminiscent of the traditional snacks and dishes you could expect in Greece.

Avli by tashas, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Sat Dec 16 from 1pm to 5pm, Dhs400 soft, Dhs520 house, Dhs650 Champagne, a la carte available. @avlibytashas

Head to the Be Beach for a party on the sand

Since the opening of Be Beach, we have seen them collab with pretty spectacular DJs and this weekend is no exception. Marco Carola will be heading up the newly opened beach club for an incredible night of beachy and hypnotic vibes. He will be going back-to-back with Anothr.

Be Beach, Dubai Harbour, Sun Dec 16, tickets from Dhs200. @bebeachdxb

Solomun at the Media City Amphitheatre

Another wildly popular DJ on the Dubai nightlife circuit, Solomun is next up on the agenda at the Soho Garden Festival. Taking place on Saturday, December 16 He will be gracing our stage at the Media City Amphitheatre. No stranger to the city, the Bosnian-German producer has performed in Dubai several times before. The 46-year-old DJ started his music career in 2002 and quickly became known for his remixes.

Soho Garden Festival, Media City Amphitheatre. @sohogardenfestival

Ibiza Orchestra takes on Bla Bla

Catch a party like no other on December 16 this year, with a 26-piece orchestra performing some of the greatest hits from the island of Ibiza. Coupled with live DJs, live vocalists and 30 years of musical legacy from the isle, the orchestra is landing in Dubai after a smashing sold-out tour across the UK.

The Ibiza Orchestra Experience in Dubai, Bla Bla, JBR, Saturday, December 16, ibizaorchestraexperience.co.uk

Sunday, December 17

Keep supporting Palestine

This weekend there is a very special market taking place, where all the proceeds will be donated to The Little Wings Foundation, in collaboration with the Al Jalila Foundation. Wings for Gaza will feature activities for children, a silent auction showcasing Palestinian artwork and a market with a variety of stalls.

A1 space, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Sun Dec 17, 11am to 6pm, Dhs150 min donation for entry, children free, activities start from Dhs50. secure your spot here.

Check out a new restaurant in the Fishing Harbour

A brand new seafood restaurant has just beached on the shores of the Jumeirah Fishing Harbour. From the iconic minds at 3fils – Bordo Mavi is the perfect place to head to this weekend for a chilled vibe. Overlooking the expanse of the ocean, dive into a menu that is fresh and draws inspiration directly from the ocean. The best part, Sheikh Hamdan has already been.

Bordo Mavi, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, daily from 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 341 3844 @bordomavi.ae

See Santa in blue

Santa has said out with the old and in with the blue. This year Deliveroo is bringing us a Teal Santa, and you can meet and greet with the man in red – sorry, teal – at none other than one of Dubai’s best-loved outdoor markets, Ripe Market. Santa will be roaming around between 4pm and 6pm and will be handing out presents and prizes to those on the nice list.

Spot teal Santa, Ripe Market, Dubai Police Academy Park, Umm Sequim, Sat Dec 16 and Sun Dec 17 from 4pm to 6pm.

Masterclass for the kids

There is nothing more important than making sure your kids grow up learning valuable skills, Sfumato is looking to do just that with a kids’ cooking masterclass. Taking place every Sunday, your children will learn how to create wonders in the kitchen. Priced at Dhs75 per person, with only 10 spots available per weekend, book in advance and watch as your little ones become masters of the kitchen.

Sfumato, The Opus by Omniyat, Al A’amal street, Business Bay. Tel: (0)58 101 5649 sfumatodxb.com

Images: Supplied and social