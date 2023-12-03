Sponsored: Why Al Habtoor City is a wonderland in winter…

Three is a magic number for Al Habtoor City. You can see it, for example, in the fact that it’s comprised of a trinity of hotels, each with their own unique charms – the palatial Habtoor Palace Dubai; the fun and vibrant V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton; and the wholesome luxury of family favourite Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City.

And whilst it’s known for a year-round commitment to delivering leisure luxury, sublime service and warm hospitality, there’s an extra sprinkling of magic in the air over the festive period. Take the Winter Garden Dubai for example – without doubt, one of the city’s finest alfresco Yuletide markets and entertainment hubs.

Taking this celebration of the trilogy and combining it with a love for festive fiestas – we present to you, a tinselly, pine-scented, firework-backed trio of fantastic Al Habtoor events this December.

Christmas Day brunch at The Market, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City

Merrymakers can get stuck into a grand banquet on the big day, with The Market’s special Christmas Day brunch. On the table – a traditional festive feast, with a tantalising range of sides and trimmings; in the air – a live Cuban band, Yuletide vibes and seasonal cheer; on the itinerary – a dedicated children’s entertainment area, and – providing everyone has been on their best behaviour, a visit from Santa.

The Market, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, 1st floor, December 25, 12.30pm – 4pm, packages from Dhs350 (kids aged five to 12 years, Dhs120). Tel: (0)4 435 5577. dining@hiltonalhabtoorcity.com

The NYE Great Gatsby Party at World Cut Steakhouse

Welcome the new year through the reverence of yesteryear, with a great 1920s homage to the Gatsby-esque good life. The roaring steakhouse soirée proposes a six-course, New Year’s New York-themed set menu, paired with premium beverages.

World Cut Steakhouse, Habtoor Palace Dubai, 1st floor, December 31, 8pm to midnight, from Dhs750. Tel: (0)56 659 7287. dining@hiltonalhabtoorcity.com

NYE Versailles Decadence at BQ French Kitchen and Bar

Start 2024 as you mean to go on with BQ French Kitchen and Bar’s New Year’s Eve bash. It’s an evening of glorious gastronomy – fresh seafood, and fancy French fare, red hot haute cuisine and a generous collection of free-flowing house beverages.

BQ French Kitchen and Bar, Habtoor Palace Dubai, 1st floor, December 31, 8pm to midnight, from Dhs450. Tel: (0)4 435 5577. dining@hiltonalhabtoorcity.com

Images: Provided