Sponsored: The festivities continue…

Christmas is the most important day of the festive season, but just because it’s over doesn’t mean the festive season comes to an end. There are still plenty of ways to celebrate and Yas Links Abu Dhabi is the place to be.

Here are 3 exciting ways you can still celebrate at Yas Links Abu Dhabi

Turkey Takeaway

Can’t get enough of turkey? Hickory’s Restaurant at Yas Links Abu Dhabi turkey takeaway includes a five to six-kilo bird cooked to perfection for up to eight people. You’ll also get apple bread stuffing, caramelised chestnuts, cranberry sauce and two complimentary side dishes. It will cost you Dhs499, and additional sides will cost you just Dhs35. Pre-payment required.

Available until December 29, so get those orders in here at least 48 hours in advance.

New Year’s Eve

Mark the end of 2023 at Hickory’s Terrace where you and your mates can enjoy views of mangroves and city skylines.

The celebrations begin at 9pm and you can tuck into a variety of dishes including roasted beef, traditional roast turkey, chicken shish taouk, beef kabab, lamb chops, harissa prawns, butter chicken masala, Korean beef and more.

While you tuck in, you can enjoy live performances throughout the evening, and to end your night there will be a spectacular fireworks display.

For soft drinks it’s Dhs285, house drinks Dhs399 and for little ones five to 12 it’s Dhs143.

New Year’s Day Brunch

Come January 1, 2024, enjoy an extravagant brunch with your near and dear ones. There are salads, soups, vegetable spring rolls, duck gyoza, butter chicken masala, ribs, pasta and much more.

Bring the little ones too and they can pick from dishes at the Kid’s Corner. The meals include beef sliders, fries, chicken strips, pasta and more.

Make sure you save space for desserts such as mince pies, cheesecake, and more.

Brunch runs from 12.30pm to 4pm and will cost you Dhs199 for soft drinks and Dhs299 for house drinks. For little ones ages five to 12, it’s Dhs125 and under fours dine for free.

For reservations, call 02 404 3077 or email dining.ylad@viyagolf.com

viyagolf.com