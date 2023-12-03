Sponsored: Jingle all the way with The Meydan Hotel’s fabulous Christmas offerings sure to make your festive season merry and bright…

Whether you’re planning an intimate family gathering or a festive feast with friends, The Meydan Hotel in Dubai has you covered with their delectable Christmas treats.

Here are three magical ways to celebrate the festive season with The Meydan Hotel:

Turkey takeaway

First on the list is the turkey takeaway – a hassle-free solution to your Christmas dinner. Available for pick-up between December 5 and 25, prices start from Dhs700 for a medium-sized turkey that feeds four to six people and Dhs950 for large that feeds six to eight, or Dhs1,200 for a festive hamper that serves nine to twelve people. The Meydan Hotel’s turkey takeaway is perfect for ensuring your festive table has a show-stopping centrepiece this Christmas.

Christmas Day brunch

If you’re in the mood to let someone else do the cooking on Christmas Day, Farriers is hosting an all-inclusive brunch from 1pm to 4pm. With prices starting at Dhs399 for a buffet inclusive of soft beverages, and options to upgrade for house or sparkling beverages, it’s the perfect way to indulge in the festive spirit.

NYE Gala Dinner

Ring in the New Year with a touch of elegance and extravagance at The Meydan Hotel’s Gala Dinner hosted at the Sky Bubble with epic views of the Dubai skyline and iconic Burj Khalifa firework display in the distance. Taking place on December 31, from 8pm to 2am, packages are priced at Dhs700 for soft drinks, Dhs800 for house beverages, Dhs900 for sparkling, or Dhs1,500 for premium.

And for a little extra holiday cheer, those who place their orders or book at least seven days in advance will receive 20 per cent early bird discount.

The Meydan Hotel, Al Meydan Road, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai. themeydanhotel.com

