Enjoy the most festive time of the month with loved ones at Nurai Island. The boutique private island resort has plenty going on where you can soak in all the jolly feels as you celebrate.

Here are 3 ways you can celebrate the festive season at Nurai Island

Christmas Eve dinner at Fragipani

When: December 24, 7pm to 11pm

A lavish five-course dinner awaits created by talented chefs. Expect exquisite flavors and impeccable presentation as you indulge with your choice of wine, house drinks or bubbly.

Dhs700 per person for wine package, Dhs850 per person for the house package and Dhs1,000 per person for bubbles

Christmas Day Brunch at Fragipani

When: December 25, 12.30pm to 4pm

A feast of culinary delights await you when you celebrate Christmas Day at Fragipani. Your brunch experience will include festive live entertainment, and Santa will even pay you a special visit for being good this year.

Dhs900 per person for soft drinks, Dhs900 per person for house drinks and Dhs1,000 per person for bubbles

New Year’s Eve Gatsby-themed dinner at Fragipani & Terrace

When: December 31, 7pm to 3am

On the last day of the year and you can go all out at this Gatsby-themed dinner at Frangipani & Terrace. Dress to impress and join other guests for an evening of extravagance. Your opulent and glamorous night will see you sipping on champagne and indulging in gourmet delicacies. Party your way into 2024 and dance to the tunes of a live jazz band and when the countdown to the new year begins, you will be treated to a dazzling firework display.

Dhs2,500 per person for the bubbly package

For bookings, or to find out more, call 02 617 2211 or email the team on dining@nurai.com

Nurai Island, Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, Dec 24, 25 and 31, prices vary, Tel: (0)2 617 2211, nuraiisland.com

