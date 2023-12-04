Sponsored: ‘Tis the season at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai…

One of our favourite things about Christmas in Dubai – is the weather. All the same festive feels and feasts, goodwill and gifting, parties and paper crowns – just with zero need to battle blizzards whilst you’re out present shopping. Yes, you can keep your white Christmas, we’re all about swapping snowflakes for sand grains, pine trees for palm trees and embracing the exotic Xmas. And we can think of few better places to do just that, than at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai.

These are just four ways you can enjoy festive fun at Taj Exotica this December.

Turkey to-go

Take the ‘sting’ out of ‘hosting’ this Yuletide season with a stress-free way of securing the bird. Their take-away packages start at Dhs 600 (good for six-to-eight people) for a 6kg turkey and that includes all the traditional holiday trimmings. If you’ve got a sturdy table and a few more hungry mouths to feed, you can also lock in for a whopping 8kg serving of the gobble-gobble gastronomy – at Dhs750 (that will feed a full soccer team, 10-to-12 people).

Christmas Eve Dinner at Palm Kitchen

T’was the night before Christmas, no food in the villa, so the family headed to the Taj for Palm Kitchen’s festive tummy filler. Chef Sonu and his team of kitchen elves have put together a traditional feast, with seasonal trimmings from Europe served here in the Middle East. Perfect for families and office Christmas soirées, as a fab gastronomic entree to the big day.

Christmas Eve Quiz at Roaring Rabbit

How do you feel about trying out new festive traditions? A) Jolly excited, count me in. B) Sounds like a merry old time, I’ll be ‘present’. Or C) I’m just here for the quiz format. All responses above lead us to the exciting proposition of pub scene favourite, Roaring Rabit putting on a special Christmas Eve version of their popular quiz. Head on down for a Yuletide roast, trivia with a seasonal twist, cracking atmosphere, and an open invite to wear your most obnoxious Christmas jumper. Merry Quizmas one and all.

2024 After Dark NYE at Raia

Open your 2024 account with a sophisticated statement of intent at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai. RAIA’s 2024 After Dark spectacular, offers an ‘until late’ adults-only affair for the city’s great and glamorous. Enjoy live entertainment, a regal banquet, premium beverages and a refined way to bid 2023 farewell forever. Dress code: party smart.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai. Call: (0)4 275 4444. @tajpalmdubai

