Making plans with loved ones for the festive season? From award-winning brunches to family-friendly dinners and more, here’s why you need to spend it at FIVE Hotels and Resorts.

Plus this year, FIVE have a staycation deal for residents over the festive period: pay for three nights and stay for four, or pay for six nights and stay for eight. More time to soak up the holiday vibes with loved ones.

Here are five reasons to visit FIVE Hotels and Resorts this festive season:

Festive brunch

Rock around the Christmas tree with bottomless gourmet Chinese food at the Naughty Noodles Festive brunch at FIVE Palm Jumeirah or SoulCaliCool Christmas brunch at Soul St. at FIVE Jumeirah Village. The Christmas editions of the hotel’s award-winning brunches are taking place on Saturday, December 23.

Christmas Eve

Celebrate the night before Christmas with Goose Island’s famous roast at FIVE Jumeirah Village or for those looking to spend time with family, head to Trattoria by Cinque with packages from Dhs499 per person. At FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Cinque is serving up their award-winning Italian dishes, or guests can indulge in gourmet Chinese at Maiden Shanghai.

Christmas Day

Celebrate Christmas al fresco with festive brunches, live entertainment, and live stations at Cinque and BLVD on One, FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Or savour tradition with Goose Island’s Roast dinner or an Italian-style Christmas buffet at Trattoria by Cinque at FIVE Jumeirah Village.

Turkey takeaway

Take the stress out of Christmas cooking with a delicious turkey takeaway complete with all the trimmings from Goose Island (FIVE Jumeirah Village) and Delisserie (FIVE Palm Jumeirah). Priced at Dhs495 for a 6kg turkey or Dhs750 for 8kg, you can also add on a pecan pie to end the meal on a sweet note for Dhs220.

New Year’s Eve

Ring in 2024 with unparalleled extravagance at FIVE Hotels and Resorts. Be front and centre for the fireworks at Praia & Beach By FIVE, or elevate your evening with rooftop parties featuring Grammy-nominated Robin Schulz at The Penthouse. Top British DJ Charlie Sloth will be headlining Soul St. with tickets from Dhs1,000 per person and complimentary kids’ club access.

