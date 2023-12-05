Make your festive season merrier with an encounter with the big man himself…

Snow Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again: this is officially Abu Dhabi’s own slice of the North Pole. Snow Abu Dhabi has transformed into a winter wonderland for you, and is now open at Reem Mall for the whole family to drop by and enjoy a fantastic festive time. That includes a super Santa Claus appearance in heroic fashion, and you can meet and get a picture with the big man himself.

Snow Abu Dhabi, Reem Mall, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, December 1 to 25, Dhs295 Snow Park and Meet Santa package. snowabudhabi.com, @snowauh

The Galleria Al Maryah Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Get your picture taken at The Galleria Al Maryah Island with Santa Claus himself, at Santa’s Grotto. Joyful elf helpers await at the entrance to assist, and charming attractions include a cookie jar and the unmistakeable scent of cinnamon and ginger. Receive an added treat as you leave for Mrs. Claus’s workshop, and this year, donations will be directed towards supporting relief efforts in Gaza through a charitable partnership.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, December 7 to 26, 10am to 10pm daily, Dhs10. @thegalleriauae

Yas Bay Waterfront

Santa Claus is making an exciting appearance at one of the capital’s most sought-after locations, with Santa and his elves set to arrive at the Etihad Arena plaza on December 15 to light up a twelve-metre tree. Join in the fun and revel in the festive spirit.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 15, 7pm. @yasbayuae

Al Waha

On Christmas Day, Qasr Al Sarab will put on quite the celebration for you, and the younger members of the family will be able to delight in the arrival of the big man clad in red in an iconic appearance from 4:30pm to 5:30pm over the desert dunes. Seasonal delights, live cooking stations and a generous buffet with live entertainment are all in the mix for the family.

Al Waha, Qasr Al Sarab, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 886 2088, @qasralsarab

Graphos Social Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graphos Social Kitchen (@graphossocialkitchen)

Children can expect a special visit from Santa Claus when Christmas Day brunch time rolls around. Amid interactive cooking station, seasonal favourites, premium cuts, fresh seafood, and sweet treats, celebrate the big day with family and friends.

Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, December 25 1:00pm to 4:00pm, Dhs355 soft drinks, Dhs445 house drinks, Dhs95 ages 6 to 12. Tel: (0)2 208 6900, dineatgraphos@hilton.com

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr