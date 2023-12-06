Festive fiestas for every mood…

The Novotel Dubai Al Barsha is celebrating the festive season in style, pulling out all the stops for some unforgettable experiences. Whether for Christmas Day, Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve, there’s something for each day that matters, and you are invited to be a part of all the fun. Cheers to the festive season!

Christmas Turkey Takeaway at Café Java

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha’s Christmas Turkey Takeaway is as indulgent as it gets. It includes a succulent 7-8 KG turkey, roasted roots, rich velvet gravy, and tangy cranberry sauce —perfect for those intimate Christmas get-togethers and parties. All the goodness without any of the work.

Café Java, Dec 4 to 31, Dhs430, 72 hours advance booking required

Christmas Under the Stars at Deck Se7en

Celebrate Christmas Eve under the stars at Deck Se7en with a sizzling BBQ buffet.’Tis the season for alfresco dining under the Dubai sky, which means this is your sign to get out there and enjoy succulent BBQ favorites in a festive atmosphere.

Deck Se7en, Dec 24, 7.30pm to 11pm, Dhs180 for soft beverages and Dhs300 for house beverages

Christmas Eve at 365

This Christmas Eve feast at 365 is the perfect way to spend the night before Christmas. Consider it a delicious warm up for Christmas Day with a buffet featuring festive favorites. Enjoy the magic of Christmas with jolly music, beautiful decor, and a curated menu.

365, Dec 24, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs160 for soft beverages and Dhs280 for house beverages

Christmas Brunch at 365

Brunching on Christmas? Sign us up. 365’s Christmas Brunch is a festive wonderland of flavours where you can indulge in a buffet with dishes like caramelized veggies, soy glazed chicken and more.

365, Dec 25, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs160 for soft beverages and Dhs280 for house beverages

Breakfast with Santa Claus at 365

Breakfast with Santa Claus is the right way (the only way) to start Christmas Day. Enjoy gingerbread-flavored pancakes and warm hot chocolate, creating lasting memories with Santa and his elves.

365, Dec 25, from 9am, Dhs95 per person, kids below 6 go free, kids from 6 to 12 get get 50 per cent off

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party at 365

Ring in the New Year at 365’s Masquerade Party. Indulge in fine dining, house beverages, and dancing at this glamorous event as you bid farewell to this year and ring in the new year.

365, Dec 31, from 7.30pm, Dhs550 including house beverages

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, Al Barsha, Dubai, Tel: (0) 56 999 4822, novoteldubaialbarsha.com

