Bringing a slice of La Dolce Vita to a Burj-facing seaside spot…

If there’s two things Dubai does well, it’s Italian restaurants and beachfront dining. So couple those concepts together, and you’ve got yourself an immediate smash-hit on the city’s dining scene. So we’re looking forward to the arrival of Cala Vista, a pretty seaside eatery bottling up the charms of Italy’s coastal corners, and showering them over a new shorefront spot at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam.

Relaxed and refined Cala Vista is an open-air spot with a rustic-luxe feel. Adorned in whitewashed woods and grand marbles, it’s Dubai’s very own gateway to the Italian coast. Perfect for long, lazy lunches, sunset aperitivos, and intimate dinners with your nearest and dearest against the backdrop of the Burj Al Arab, the stunning spot promises to be chic and inviting.

At the culinary helm chef Luca Crostelli, the son of neighbouring Pierchic’s chef Beatrice Segoni, will bring a decade and a half of culinary experience, plus generations of family recipes, to the kitchen.

The menu is based around Italian comfort foods, given a modern twist befitting of the chic beachfront setting in Dubai. From homemade pastas to wood-fired pizzas and delicious grills, the sharing menu is all about hearty Italian cooking.

For dessert, guests won’t want to miss the signature tiramisu, prepared tableside for added theatrics.

It’ll all be paired with an array of fragrant and fruity drinks designed for seaside sipping, as well as an extensive wine list that focuses on Italian grape varieties.

We can’t wait for this to become our new sundowner spot…

Cala Vista, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah, opening January 2024. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com/minaasalam