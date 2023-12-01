How to get tickets

Enjoy a weekend of motorsport extravagance, get your three-day Arbab tickets now, and be quick as tickets are selling fast.

For those who would prefer, day rates are also available from Dhs100. You can get them here: gulf-historic-gp-revival.platinumlist.net

General grandstand seating is free, offering a fantastic view of the racing although it doesn’t grant access to the paddock, apex garden, exhibitor stands, and garages.

So, mark your calendars and get ready for the biggest historic motorsport event in the region…

Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival, Dubai Autodrome, Motor City, Dubai. December 8 to 10. From 8am to 7pm. gulf-historic.com

The Dubai Autodrome is a subsidiary of Union Properties.

