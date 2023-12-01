Sponsored: Dress in your finest 70s attire and rev up your engines for the biggest historic motorsport event in the region… 

Dubai Autodrome, a subsidiary of Union Properties, is hosting the third edition of the Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival from Friday, December 8 to Sunday, December 10.

A thrilling homage to the inaugural Dubai GP of 1981, the weekend promises a spectacle of racing with Formula 1 cars from the iconic 70s and 90s, as well as Le Mans (GT) cars spanning the 60s, 80s, and 00s.

But it’s not just about the cars; the Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival will be packed with excitement both on and off the track. Visitors can expect live entertainment, music concerts, incredible exhibitors, activities for the kids, delicious food, drinks, and more.

Dust off your bell bottoms and feathered hair because attendees are encouraged to deck themselves out in their finest 70s attire.

How to get tickets

Enjoy a weekend of motorsport extravagance, get your three-day Arbab tickets now, and be quick as tickets are selling fast.

For those who would prefer, day rates are also available from Dhs100. You can get them here: gulf-historic-gp-revival.platinumlist.net

General grandstand seating is free, offering a fantastic view of the racing although it doesn’t grant access to the paddock, apex garden, exhibitor stands, and garages.

So, mark your calendars and get ready for the biggest historic motorsport event in the region…

Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival, Dubai Autodrome, Motor City, Dubai. December 8 to 10. From 8am to 7pm. gulf-historic.com

Images: Provided 