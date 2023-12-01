Sponsored: It’s back with a Bolli bang…

Yalumba’s Brunchology, a trailblazer in Dubai’s culinary landscape, is back with an opulent twist. Get ready to cheers to the Bolli Champagne brunch, the perfect Saturday afternoon soiree for the alfresco season.

After nearly 17 years, this revered brunch continues its ode to sophistication and luxury every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm at Yalumba in Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre.

Priced at Dhs525 per person, the Bolli Champagne brunch offers an all-encompassing experience, boasting an indulgent European buffet paired with free-flowing Bollinger Champagne. The bubbly beverage may be the star of the show, but there’s plenty of other free-flowing drinks to enjoy alongside this signature sip.

On the food front, expect gourmet dishes like honey-glazed pork leg, BBQ glazed pork ribs, an array of seafood from Seafood Market, and live stations offering Asian delicacies, and flavoursome Indian dishes, perfectly complementing the premium Champagne.

The ambiance at Yalumba’s Bolli Champagne brunch is elevated by live contemporary jazz performances, blending tunes from different eras and current hits, The vibes invite guests to sway to the music and revel in the inviting atmosphere.

Yalumba’s Brunchology has pioneered the city’s weekend legacy since 2006, and remains true to its heritage, promising exceptional culinary experiences and effervescent celebrations. And after you’ve drank and dined to your hearts content, it’s then time to answer the call of the popular tunes, with a DJ ensuring a ‘Bolli’ good time on the dance floor.

Yalumba, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Saturdays from 1pm to 4pm, Dhs375 soft, Dhs525 champagne. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. yalumbadubai.com

Images: Supplied