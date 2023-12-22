Sponsored: Get ready for a busy calendar…

Dubai is always abuzz when the Dubai Shopping Festival comes back to town and as always, there’s not just brilliant retail discounts, but tasty foodie offerings and a stunning spectacle of entertainment. City Walk and The Beach JBR are ready to thrill visitors with a musical extravaganza and spectacular drone shows set to unfold throughout December and January.

Here’s what’s happening…

City Walk’s Music Through the Ages

Prepare to be transported through a whirlwind of musical eras at City Walk’s ‘Music Through the Ages’ series, taking place every weekend from December 15 for five straight weeks. Each weekend unfolds a distinct decade of music, boasting live singing, band performances, and captivating dance showcases at the Fountain area. The best part? It’s completely free.

Nostalgic 1990s

Taking place December 22 to 24, experience the raw, rebellious energy of the 1990s. Immerse yourself in grunge vibes, alternative beats, and rhythmic rap that define this edgy decade.

Millennium Memories 2000s

Relive the R&B magic and embrace the innovative sounds of the 2000s. Groove to irresistible beats and dance sensations that shaped the musical landscape with their innovation and style and you can catch the R&B vibes from December 29 to December 31.

Electric 2010s

Transport yourself from January 5 to 7 2024, to the era of technological progress and internet dominance. Feel the pulse of electronic dance music and witness the evolution of hip-hop, setting the stage for the future of the industry.

Viral 2020s

Join the musical revolution of the 2020s is coming from January 12 to 14, 2024, where music goes viral through social media. Experience how social platforms drive and shape musical trends in this digitally vibrant era.

Spectacular Drone Shows at The Beach, JBR

While City Walk hosts the musical time travel, The Beach, JBR, is promising a different kind of show with its mesmerising drone shows, adding an extra layer of enchantment to the whimsical and festive atmosphere.

The drone show can be enjoyed every night until January 14, 2024. This year there are two all-new displays, taking place at 8pm and 10pm each evening.

The 800-piece drone shows will illuminate the skies with a symphony of colours and shapes, telling two exciting new stories through the pretty display.

Show one, titled “Fairytale Fusion with Emirati Culture” combines the magic of fairytales with rich Emirati culture, weaving narratives of local traditions with enchanting fairytales. The second show, called “Illustration of Dubai in the Future,” follows an Emirati space explorer as he heads into the future.

citywalk.ae / thebeach.ae

Images: Provided