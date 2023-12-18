Sponsored: Meet the new kid on the block…

A number of rooftop bars and lounges have opened in Dubai, and if you don’t already, you need to add Frenia Rooftop Pool, Bar and Lounge to your list.

Located on popular Palm West Beach on Palm Jumeirah, Frenia is a great spot to meet up with friends and a loved one.

You won’t be able to take your eyes off the stunning panoramic views of Ain Dubai and the Dubai Marina skylines so if you head here for sundown, you’re in for a beautiful sight.

On the menu, there are plenty of expertly crafted cocktails with names and ingredients that bring the vibe together.

For those fans of sweet sips, don’t miss the ‘dessert drinks’ which include a chocolate martini and an Irish coffee. Besides this, there are the classics, spirits, beers, wines and non-alcoholic sips.

Apertivo Hour runs daily from 4pm to 8pm, making it a great option to visit pre-dinner. If you’re dining at Frenia, you can pair your sips with bites from salads, tapas from the sea, sandwiches, flatbreads, pasta, seafood platters and much more.

If you’re staying until late, there will be a DJ at the decks spinning out cool tunes.

Have a private event? You’re in luck because Frenia Rooftop Pool, Bar and Lounge is a great spot for your next event. To find out more, call 04 249 5555.

Ring in the New Year

On the lookout for spots to celebrate New Year’s Eve? Frenia will make your last night of the year memorable with bites, drinks and non-stop entertainment that will have you dancing the night away.

When the clock strikes 12, you will be treated to views of the fireworks from Ain Dubai and JBR. It will cost you Dhs800 per person and your night begins at 9pm until 2am.

Frenia Rooftop Pool, Bar and Lounge, voco Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, bar daily 9am to 10pm, kitchen 11am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 249 5555. vocohotels.com

Images: Supplied