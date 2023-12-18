The perfect retreat to nature…

The UAE’s desert pop-ups are a popular winter pasttime, with these aesthetically pleasing cafes dotted all over the desert. But this season, a new one has landed that’s unlike any other, and well worth a trip if you’re headed out to Al Qudra.

An extension of Box Park’s Caia Cafe, Caia Bamboo is a beautifully boho pop-up designed to feel like a secret garden. On the edge of Flamingo Lake, just around the corner from the Al Qudra camping ground, it’s a serene spot to switch off and relax, admiring the desert surroundings and nearby lake when you’re in need of a bit of nature.

Open daily from 4pm to 1am, there’s lakeside lounge seating covered by billowing canopies, as well as tables for two and four dotted across the desert sand, arranged around a pretty water fountain in the middle, plus a raised deck lined with twinkling fairy lights.

Despite having been open just days, Caia Bamboo has already welcomed a VIP guest, sharing a video to Instagram of H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai at the destination.

In the clip, Sheikh Mohammed can be seen relaxing in the scenic surroundings, as well as chatting to some children, who also appear to have paid Caia Bamboo a visit on the same day.

The menu goes far beyond the typical sweets and pastries at most desert pop-ups, with guests able to tuck into mixed grills, pastas and burgers. For those with a sweet tooth, there are cakes and creamy desserts too. It’s all washed down with freshly brewed coffee, juices and iced drinks.

To reach it, follow this pin.

@caiabamboo.ae

Images: Instagram