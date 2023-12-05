The award is globally acknowledged as the most prestigious honour in the travel and tourism sector…

Abu Dhabi Airports has picked up the coveted award for “World’s Leading Airport Operator 2023”, at this year’s World Travel Awards ceremony.

Previously, the award was won three times in a row by Oman Airport between 2019 to 2021. In 2022, it was snapped up by Malaysia Airport, and now, in 2023 the honour went to Abu Dhabi. The World’s Leading Airport Operator 2023 award is globally acknowledged as the most prestigious honour in the travel and tourism sector, making this is a big win for the capital.

The ceremony took place at a gala event in Burj Al Arab in Dubai. The award was received by Muna Al Ghanim, Vice President for Customer Experience and Relationship Management at Abu Dhabi Airports.

Other nominees up for the award included The Airports Company South Africa, Kenya Airports Authority, Los Angeles World Airports, Malaysia Airports and Oman Airports.

It’s been a big year for Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi airport operator.

This, of course, includes the recent launch of Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new Terminal A.

Commenting on the win, Muna Al Ghanim stated, “We are immensely proud to receive this distinguished award, which reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence in airport operations and passenger services. This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, especially in a year of significant advancements.”

Muna added, “This award not only celebrates the company’s achievements but also sets a new benchmark for excellence in the global aviation industry. Abu Dhabi Airports extends its gratitude to its dedicated staff, loyal customers, and all stakeholders for their continuous support and trust.”

The award process includes a rigorous voting process, which further amplifies the victory for the capital and Abu Dhabi Airports.

Well done, Abu Dhabi!

Images: Getty Images and Supplied