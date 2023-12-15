Connectivity just got bigger and better in the capital…

Tired of exhausting all your data before mid-month? So are we, and here’s some good news.

Media: Unsplash

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has just launched free Wi-Fi coverage across the capital, and this will include uninterrupted connectivity whether you’re riding public transit, working on your tan, or spending a leisurely day out with the family at one of the capital’s many gorgeous, green parks. The service, called Hala Wi-Fi, is also expected to extend to in-demand areas such as the Abu Dhabi Corniche and Al Bateen very soon, so residents and visitors can enjoy connectivity throughout the emirate.

The service is being provided by the DMT in association with leading Internet Service Providers in the UAE. As one of the smartest cities in the world, this announcement comes as the latest feather in Abu Dhabi’s cap as the city forges ahead in its strides towards the development of its digital infrastructure.

