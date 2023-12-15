Life just got even more convenient in the capital…

Abu Dhabi motorists have one more reason to be happy, with the delivery and installation of vehicle plates now available electronically. Requests can be made through the TAMM app, and via Abu Dhabi Police digital channels. The service is being offered for light and heavy vehicles, and even for bicycles, and steps you can complete online include submission of your request, fee payment and delivery scheduling.

The move is in line with the Abu Dhabi Police’s continued efforts to improve convenience for motorists in the capital, and their aim to improve smart services while continuing the implementation of cutting-edge tech. It also falls in line with a far broader vision, the UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, which outlines numerous strategic objectives and initiatives that strives to enhance the quality of life significantly for UAE residents.

The delivery of this service follows a number of innovative moves made by the Abu Dhabi Police of late, including the introduction of an electric car to their fleet, the installation of special AI-powered ‘EXIT-I’ cameras and more. Smart services have also seen a sustained rise in the capital, with Mawaqif parking services made available through the Darb app as of last year, and updates being made to the Al Hosn app as recently as September.
Media: Instagram, What’s On archive