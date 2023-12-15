Life just got even more convenient in the capital…

Abu Dhabi motorists have one more reason to be happy, with the delivery and installation of vehicle plates now available electronically. Requests can be made through the TAMM app, and via Abu Dhabi Police digital channels. The service is being offered for light and heavy vehicles, and even for bicycles, and steps you can complete online include submission of your request, fee payment and delivery scheduling.

The move is in line with the Abu Dhabi Police’s continued efforts to improve convenience for motorists in the capital, and their aim to improve smart services while continuing the implementation of cutting-edge tech. It also falls in line with a far broader vision, the UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, which outlines numerous strategic objectives and initiatives that strives to enhance the quality of life significantly for UAE residents.

