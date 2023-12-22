Get set for dazzling displays in 2024…

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Festival is about to put on a show for you like you’ve never seen before. As we sail into 2024, skies will light up, records will be broken and jaws will be agape, as the annual cultural and family extravaganza has just announced a special programme including events, shows, folkloric performances and international art shows, arranged to celebrate the season and New Year’s Eve.

Celebrations will include an extravagant firework display which is expected to last longer than 60 minutes, breaking four Guinness world records in terms of quantity, time and design detail. Lighting things up will be over 5,000 drones that will hover over the Al Wathba skies, also setting a regional record, in addition to a huge laser show, special presentations by the Emirates Fountain, Glowing Towers Garden and the various pavilions of the Festival, along with a number of cultural and civilizational performances from around the world.

A beloved annual cultural and entertainment extravaganza, the Sheikh Zayed Festival is a glittering highlight on Abu Dhabi’s annual event calendar, with past editions bringing residents and visitors a plethora of thrilling activities including the popular Extreme Weekends, a car and motorcycle stunt show, and record-smashing fireworks shows. It is also home to an unmissable selection of stalls, performances, dining delights, exciting exhibits and sky-lighting fireworks displays.

@zayedfestival