Sponsored: The new extension offers shopping, events, and so much more…

If you’re looking to pick up a special piece this winter, make sure you head to Dubai Gold Souk Extension (DGSE) – a fusion of the city’s history that’s been given a modern makeover. DGSE is an invitation to discover why Dubai has been nicknamed the ‘City of Gold.’

DGSE, part of the Deira Enrichment Project (DEP), has all the modern amenities and facilities shoppers would want, while still retaining the charm of the area’s bustling energy as a thriving historic commercial district.

With almost 295 shops to explore, there is a vast collection of beautiful pieces to suit all tastes. For a truly unforgettable gift, you can create a bespoke gold piece that is tailor-made in an Indian, Arabic or European style. With a collection of twinkling gems sourced from all over the world, from red rubies to sparkling blue sapphire, you are sure to find the perfect piece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deira Enrichment Project (@depdubai)

Best of all, the prices are really competitive compared to the market, and you can expect year-round discounts. If you’re looking for the best-priced jewellery, not many can compete with the prices at Dubai Gold Souk Extension. Prefer silver or perfumes? Head over to Moza Plaza where you will find top-quality silver shops and perfumeries sure to to satisfy.

There is more to enjoy at this scenic Creekside spot in Deira than just shopping. Visitors can attend one of the many activities happening in the area, or take a stroll along the waterfront and enjoy the many choices of food and beverage offerings, where they can find budget-friendly restaurants, grab-and-go bites, and enough internationally influenced cuisines to satisfy all tastes.

Dubai Gold Souk Exntension, Hind Plaza, Al Khor Street, Deira, daily 10am to 10pm, daily 10am to midnight during holidays and festive season. dubaigoldsoukextension.com