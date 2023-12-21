Welcome to Miami, it’s been waiting for you…

Perfectly pink and candy-striped as if it were taken from a 1960s Floridian travel brochure, The 305 is the latest beach club to pop up on the shores of Palm West Beach. Sure, it sets itself apart with dazzling vibes and interiors.

But The 305 has more to it than just good looks. Brought to us by one of the leaders in the nightlife scene, Solutions Leisure, it comes from some pretty pedigree stock. Inspired by the pool party culture of Miami, it is quite possibly the ultimate solution when looking for a new day-cay experience.

With a sun-soaked mix of beach-appropriate bangers playing through the speakers, guests can tuck into dishes from a menu that’s best described as all pleasing and internationally influenced. Highlights include bluefin tuna tartare (Dhs120), incredible surf and turf arepas (Dhs90) and some gnarly doorstep sandwiches (from Dhs75).

When I arrived, I was directed to my day bed which, was conveniently located to the side of the venue which, if you’re like me and enjoy people-watching (no shame in it) then you might want to ask for a bed by the beach. However, our more secluded spot did offer us the opportunity to enjoy a genuinely relaxing day of tan-topping.

For front-row seats, I’d recommend sipping pretty next to the infinity pool or sitting for lunch in the sand-below-foot restaurant.

One of the most visually engaging aspects of the venue is the bar. There’s a good range of mixology served here, and the presentation is on the playful side of sophistication.

If you’re in the mood for something sweet and refreshing, the Palm Breeze (Dhs80)is a tropical tipple worth investigating. Or for something with real South Beach Latin swagger, sangria (Dhs70) always tastes great in the sunshine.

A top tip for getting there: drop your car at the West Beach parking area and grab a buggy to ferry you down to The 305.

What’s On Verdict: We may be spoiled for choice when it comes to beach clubs in Dubai, but The 305 offers a unique set of Miami vibes.

The 305, The Club,Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 9am to 12am. @305dubai

Images: Supplied