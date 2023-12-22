And there’s plenty more to see Al Seef Creek Festival…

Want to catch a Christmas tree lighting with your loved ones? You have to head to Al Seef on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Al Seef Creek Festival is currently taking place and as part of the program, the bustling waterfront district is hosting a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. What’s special about this event is that it is the tallest Christmas tree not just in the UAE, but the whole of the Middle East.

It stands at an impressive 39 meters and is adorned with 30,000 ornaments and illuminated by more than 6,800 LED lights.

Besides this, there will be a choir that will charm visitors with classic holiday tunes.

And there’s more…

Al Seek Creek Festival is packing the waterfront destination with cultural and educational activities, family entertainment, and exclusive dining and shopping offers.

Enjoy live performances by talented artists and browse handicrafts, jewellery, fashion and homeware by grassroots businesses and homegrown artisans at an authentic Emirati souk and street market.

Al Seef is already one of the most Instagrammable districts in the city and during the festival, there will be even more reasons to whip out your camera as Al Seef is the canvas for several light and neon displays. You can find cool photogenic spots throughout Al Seef’s old-world architecture to the abras on the Creek.

You will also be able to snap up photos with larger-than-life inflatable world-renowned Anooki characters. The characters have charmed the world with their inspirational messages of friendship and protecting the environment. The cute characters have turned Al Seef into a magical playground, so you will spot them hanging off buildings and playing with its iconic architecture. You’re bound to walk home with a low phone battery, plenty of photos and a smile on your face.

Images: Supplied