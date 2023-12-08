Sponsored: Do festive season this year neighbourhood Italian style…

Everyone’s favourite neighbourhood Italian spot is giving us all the merry reasons and more this festive season to come by and make their holidays truly memorable. Cucina, located on the Palm, invites guests to explore an exciting array of offers that will cater to everyone’s needs. From set menus to themed brunches and New Year’s Eve celebrations, there’s something for everyone.

Private Year End Parties

This festive season at Cucina is all about the incredible private dining rooms, where you can bring together your family and friends for year-end gatherings and team outings for a toast to Buone Feste. The intimate experience, in spaces like the Chef’s Office and the Garden Room, offers a specially crafted three-course family-style sharing menu available throughout December. The festive menu features unique appetizers, setting the stage for the exclusive Chef’s office specials including turkey, pork and seafood selections. Indulge in traditional Christmas-themed dishes and the nostalgia of mulled wine. This offer is available exclusively in the private dining rooms and needs to be booked in advance.

Throughout December, 6pm to 12am, starts at Dhs295 per person

Buon Natale at Cucina

Christmas Day at Cucina is all about that brunch. This Christmas Day brunch features signature family-style starters and specialties such as roast pork and turkey with all the trimmings, alongside an array of antipasti, focaccia, pizzas, homemade pastas, cheeses and classic Italian desserts such as tiramisu and gelato. Guests can explore a variety of stations such as the Gelateria and the Spritz Bar. To top it all off, there is also live music from an Italian duo and surprise from Santa himself. There is also a dedicated play area for children.

Mon, Dec 25, 1.30pm to 4pm, Dhs895 per person inclusive of festive buffet, soft and house beverages and champagne, Dhs695 per person inclusive of festive buffet, soft, sparkling and house beverages, Dhs495 per person inclusive of festive buffet and soft beverages, Dhs245 for kids aged 6 to 12 years old, Dhs125 for kids 3 to 5 years old, Complimentary dining for 0 to 2 years old

Porchetta Takeaway

Cucina Pork Roast Takeaway will be the star of your holiday table. The roast comes with an array of trimmings including roasted chestnuts, crispy roast potatoes, and vibrant rainbow carrots. There are also classic Italian desserts such as panettone and torrone. Prior reservation required 24 hours in advance.

Throughout December, Dhs520 for 6kg

Italian New Year’s

This New Year’s, celebrate Italian style with Cucina’s premium package offering a sharing menu with six courses. Indulge in the menu, featuring dishes made with ingredients sourced from their in-house farm. Feast on their sweet treats watching the spectacular fireworks display. The venue will feature live entertainment, with a live band and a DJ spinning beats to keep the party going.

Sun, Dec 31, 8pm to 12.30pm, Dhs1,750 per person inclusive of six course dinner, house beverages and champagne, Dhs995 for teenagers aged 12 to 20 years old inclusive of sixe course dinner and soft beverages, Dhs495 for kids 11 years old and below inclusive of six course dinner and soft beverages.



Cucina, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, Tel: (0) 4 666 1408, reservations@cucinathepalm.com, cucinathepalm.com, @cucinathepalm

Images: Supplied