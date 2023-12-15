For the love of language…

Whether you’ve lived in the UAE for a few months, or whether you’ve lived here for years and call this country home, you have to admit, the Arabic language is beautiful.

If you agree, there’s a festival taking place in Abu Dhabi you don’t want to miss. Running from Friday, December 15 to 18, Arabian Days is a new festival put together by Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre that shines a spotlight on the Arabic language. The festival will take place at one of the top cultural spots in the capital – Manarat al Saadiyat in the cultural district on Saadiyat Island. The best news? The festival is free to attend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manarat Al Saadiyat (@manaratalsaadiyat)

The festival’s program shines a light on the language’s historical significance, vibrant present and its importance in shaping the future.

During the festival we can expect a dynamic and diverse program from drawing to photography, drama, folk arts, theatre, singing and music and more.

If you have little ones, bring them along as there will be a number of children and youth workshops taking place throughout the festival. Some of the workshops include Arabic poetry, storytelling, Arabic drumming and more.

In collaboration with Cinema Akil – an an independent cinema platform in Dubai, a number of screenings are also a part of the program at the cinema’s pop-up.

For a more cosy affair, there are bonfire sessions where you can gather around and warm up by the fire and discuss the Arabic language.

The entire program of events can be viewed and downloaded here.

Did you know?

The dates of this event is very significant as well as it coincides with UNESCO’s celebration of World Arabic Language Day which falls on December 18. It has been celebrated since 2012 and is the date that the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted Arabic as the sixth official language of the Organization.

For more ways to experience the Arabic heritage, visit this link here.