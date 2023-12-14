Two rap stars will headline the huge opening bash on Sunday December 17…

Habtoor City nightclub BLU Dubai is headed for the desert. Known for its A-List performances and regular rotation of celebrity guests, BLU Dubai is expanding, opening a desert retreat called BLU Oasis this weekend.

BLU Oasis will open on Sunday December 17 with two huge headline performances. The first has already been confirmed as Gunna, the hip-hop and trap star behind four smash hit albums. A second headline star is still to be announced. You can make your reservations now via Whatsapp on (0)54 262 6845.

Promising to be a lively desert escape, BLU Oasis will see the nightlife brand take over operations of the former Qasr Al Sultan desert resort, located just past Dubai Parks & Resorts.

Featuring Dubai’s largest outdoor nightclub, a daytime pool experience, restaurant and even a collection of villas for those wishing to make a weekend of it, it’s set to be a lively spot set amongst tranquil desert dunes.

After the glamourous opening party, BLU Oasis will be a brilliant spot to soak up the sun with a poolside daycation. As day turns to night, the outdoor pool club will be the place to see and be seen, inviting party people to dance the night away under the stars into the early hours. A regular rotation of events is set to be unveiled once the venue is fully operational.

Further down the line, a collection of villas – complete with private jacuzzi’s – will invite guests to escape to the desert for a weekend of fun. Booking details for these are set to be unveiled soon.

BLU Oasis, near Dubai Parks & Resorts, off the E11, Dubai, opening Sunday December 17. @bluoasisdubai