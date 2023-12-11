From January, worshippers are being asked to head to Jebel Ali’s Hindu Temple…

Bur Dubai’s historic Hindu temple has welcomed thousands of worshippers since the late 1950s. But it’s set to close its doors in a matter of weeks.

As per Gulf News, the temple, part of the Sindhi Guru Darbar temple complex, will close on Tuesday January 3, 2024. Going forward, worshippers are being asked to go to the newer Hindu Temple Jebel Ali (pictured below), which was founded in 2022.

According to Khaleej Times, notices put up around the temple in Bur Dubai in recent days read, “This is to inform all our devotees with effect from: Wednesday, January 3, 2024, this temple will be shifted to our new Hindu Temple, Jebel Ali.”

When the new Hindu temple in Dubai was unveiled in Jebel Ali in October 2022, the plan had always been to move to the new site. However, as per Gulf News, there had been discussions about retaining the old site, which began welcoming worshippers in 1958, as a heritage site. But for the moment, it remains unclear if that will be the case.

