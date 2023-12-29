Sponsored: Ring in 2024 with a regal celebration at the capital’s own hospitality gemstone…

Step into a grand, glamorous New Year’s Eve celebration at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, as the regalia of this stunning property bathed in culinary excellence, enchanting fireworks displays, wellness experiences and live entertainment is about to wow you as we wrap the year up.

Whether you’ve been filling up this festive season on flavour-packed eats and succulent treats, or you’ve been spoiled for choice amid a horde of luxurious options for dining, lounging, beverage-pairing and gifting at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, their New Year’s Eve offerings are set to amaze you in signature fashion, as the grandiose Abu Dhabi landmark is set to roll out a supreme celebration to mark this universally-adored occasion. Pick from their octuple of dining concepts, including two Michelin restaurants and a Michelin Guide restaurant for an epicurean feast with renowned brands such as Talea, Broadway, Sand&Koal, Martabaan, Hakkasan, Lebanese Terrace, Alma and Vendome. Following this, a live band and internationally-acclaimed DJs will put out brilliant swing, jazz and electronic beats, while world-class entertainers take centre stage to bring you an evening of merrymaking as you bid farewell to 2024.

To cap it all off, gaze in amazement as the skies above the Abu Dhabi corniche light up in colours aplenty during a spellbinding firework show. This will be no ordinary firework display, as the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental is set to stage what could well be the grandest fireworks display in all of the capital this New Year’s Eve. The stunning spectacle will set the ideal backdrop for your clicks, pics and marvellous memories, as the clock strikes twelve and we usher in 2024 in the company of our near and dear ones.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, December 31 7.30pm, Dhs4,500 (dinner and drinks from 7.30pm), Dhs2,500 (premium package from 10pm onwards). Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @mo_emiratespalace