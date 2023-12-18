Scroll and dream…

Last month, the most expensive property ever sold in Dubai changed hands for a record-breaking Dhs500 million. Which has inspired us to take a look at what’s available at the very top of the property market. While it may be a reality for some, the rest of us can live the life of a millionaire, if only in our imaginations…

From penthouses on the Palm to seven-bedroom sanctuaries in La Mer, no dream (or property) is too big. Which one would you choose?

Orla Penthouse on Palm Jumeirah: Dhs999,999,999

For just shy of a billion Dirhams, you could be the proud homeowner of a seven bedroom, seven bathroom penthouse in Orla, the 14-storey residential building run by the Dorchester. This three-storey sky view spot homes a private office, gym, jacuzzi, sunset firepit, two private pools and both a guest and private elevator. Residents will be able to lounge on the private resident-only beach club, with 150 meters of serene beachfront shores. What more could you want?

Bugatti penthouse: Dhs349,000,000

Already a name synonymous with luxury, the Bugatti Residences in Downtown Dubai promise next-level Burj Khalifa views. These will be best enjoyed from the one-of-a-kind top floor penthouse, set out over a sprawling 47,110 square feet and on the market for an eye-watering Dhs750,000,000. A super space of six bedrooms plus maids, it’s got everything you might expect: huge show kitchen and back kitchen, sprawling terrace, private garage – plus the kind of spaces you’d really want for this kind of money, like a games room, cinema, Moroccan bath and private pool.

Luxury mansion in La Mer South: 330,000,000

There’s a lot of new development coming to La Mer, and if you’re looking to live in close proximity to the new J1 Beach strip of restaurants and beach clubs, not to mention the 2025 arrival of Zuma Beach House, consider this Dhs330 million modern mansion in La Mer South. Ready to hand over in the final quarter of 2024, the 7-bedroom Ellington Villa features a 6 car parking garage with car lift, private infinity pool, private cinema, roof terrace and indoor pool, all set over 33,000 square feet.

Marsa Al Arab Villa: Dhs305,000,000

This ultra-luxury waterfront property is perched in one of the most iconic locations, overlooking the Burj Al Arab and the new Marsa Al Arab. One of just nine villas, this 15,600 square foot, 3-storey mega villa is home to six bedrooms plus a maids room,a private pool, a gym, office space, an elevator as well as a private yacht dock. Residents will have beach access to the Jumeirah beach hotel, as well as 360-degree views of the Arabian Gulf. Bliss.

Seafront Villa on Jumeirah Bay Island: Dhs250,000,000

Looking for a luxury property you can put your stamp on? Consider this Dhs250,000,000 mansion on Jumeirah Bay Island. As well as counting the exclusive Bulgari Resort among your neighbours, this brand new villa comes with six ensuite bedrooms, two maids rooms, a show kitchen, open plan living area, a sundeck with jacuzzi and private swimming pool, sunken garden and a BBQ area. There’s also ample space on the rooftop for entertaining, with those picturesque Burj Khalifa views.

7 Bedroom villa in Tilal Al Ghaf: Dhs239,000,000

A tip villa on Lanai island in Tilal Al Ghaf could be yours for the handsome sum of Dhs239 million. Set over a sprawling 50,000 square foot plot, it sits on its very own 160 metre private beach. An elevator will transport you between floors, as you move from one of the seven ensuite bedrooms with walk-in closet, to the ground floor swimming pool, your 17 car parking spaces when you can tear yourself away. Designed by interior designer Kelly Hoppen, the off-plan villa features high quality marbles, a built-in fitted kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows that blend indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Raffles The Palm villa: Dhs157,694,777

In the perfectly manicured grounds of Raffles the Palm sits a collection of regal villas, one of which you can own for just under Dhs160 million. Opulent and maximalist are words that best describe this luxury abode, that comes with hotel perks like beach access, concierge and maintenance services, as well as around-the-clock security. Six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a rooftop pool and your very own spa are luxurious touches you’d expect with a property of this price tag.

Palm Jumeirah villa: Dhs150,000,000

This breathtaking beachfront villa on Frond F boasts five en-suite bedrooms with walk-in wardrobes, a private pool, an outdoor barbecue area and private beach access. It’s an enviably sized plot too, at 14,619 square feet.

Palm Jumeirah villa: Dhs145,000,000

Inspired by the palatial Tuscan villas in the rolling Italian countryside this 7 bedroom Carat Ruby Palm Jumeirah villa is set over four floors on the Palm Jumeirah. There’s plenty of room to welcome guests into one of the seven bedrooms, a private garage in the basement, and large, grand living spaces in decadent shades of gold. The outdoor space is where this shines, with grand landscaped gardens leading to a 720 foot private beach.

Mohammed bin Rashid City villa: Dhs140,000

Looking to move straight into your new crib? This 7-bedroom villa in Mohammed Bin Rashid City is a sleek lesson in modern architecture. There’s space for your seven cars, direct access to the crystal lagoon, 7 en-suite bedrooms, and a private pool for making the most of your plush outside space.

Images: Property Finder