A total of 37 emergency rescue and firefighting sites have been set up in Abu Dhabi, in a bid to improve emergency response times.

With 16 in Abu Dhabi, 14 in Al Ain and 7 in Al Dhafra, these sites will feature cutting-edge tech and equipment, with the aim of cutting down on response times for police, ambulance teams and road-safety teams. The initiative will also include training programmes and will focus on getting authorised personnel in top shape to deal with emergency response situations efficiently and effectively.

