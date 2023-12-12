Enjoy a festive getaway to The First Collection Waterfront in Business Bay

Sponsored: It’s beginning to look a lot like travel season…

The end of the year is the perfect time to gift yourself a getaway to the ever-luxurious The First Collection Waterfront. And what’s better is that you can enjoy top-tier offers this holiday season at this cushy Business Bay property in Dubai?

Inviting you to experience the stunning 327-room property in all its glory, the hotel is offering endless discounts too, including deals on room rates, spa treatments, and dining experiences.

Book a stay from December 1 to January 2 and indulge in contemporary elegance in every nook and cranny of this stylish venue. There are so many reasons to check into the hotel, including gorgeous city views from the rooftop pool, an exciting array of dining options, and room views of the Dubai Canal.

Starting strong with discounts of up to 30 per cent on room rates subject to availability on the Deluxe and Premier Rooms, Executive Suites, and Accessible Rooms available at the exceptional four-star lifestyle destination.

And the seasonal cheer doesn’t end there. The recently opened property in Business Bay also features two enticing dining outlets, Local and Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery, where guests can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on food and drinks and then go for a relaxing spa day after at 20 per cent off too.

You can kick back and select treatments from an extensive selection of rejuvenating skin and body therapies at 20 per cent off, and avail of a complimentary Express Facial when booking a single treatment starting from a 90-minute duration onwards. The spa offer is valid until December 31, perfectly in time for you to start the new year off feeling your best.

The wonderful property will be transformed into a world of festive cheer filled with twinkling lights and gleeful decorations, and it has the ideal view to catch the iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks display. You can even take your celebrations outdoors to the Soluna Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah. The hotel even offers transfers and access for guests for a Dhs200 entrance fee, with Dhs100 redeemable against food and beverages from the pool and beach menu.

If you’re heading out of town, it’s safe to say The First Collection Waterfront is an ideal destination to book yourself a spot at.