Ep4: Reborn in Dubai with guests Layla Kardan and Hamdan Al-Khafaji…

For this fourth episode of Reborn in Dubai powered by What’s On, we had the delight of a double dose of big name guests, the husband and wife team of Layla Kardan and Hamdan Al-Khafaji. Their combined CV includes live entertainment, wellness hubs, restaurants and more.

In the discussion, we were given a back stage pass to the reasons why and how the pair ended up in the UAE; we uncovered some gems of inspirational thinking – applicable to aspiring restauranters, or pretty much anybody with a good idea; we learned about their food crushes and how Dubai has helped them transform their entrepreneurial vision into dreams manifest. We find out what drives Layla and Hamadan, and what’s next for the dynamic duo. So please join us for another fun, uplifting and fascinating look at how some of Dubai’s most notable expats were… Reborn in Dubai.

For the pair’s restaurant and bar concepts, check out: @penelopes.ae, @elaela.ae and @mrmoto.ae. For wellness: @contrastwellness and watch this space for what comes next.

Listen on Apple Podcasts here

Listen on Spotify here