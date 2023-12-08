Sponsored: Embrace the festive season at Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers…

Here’s a quick look at what’s in store, as fabulous festivities take flight while we glide through December.

A terrific Turkey Takeaway

Movenpick JLT brings the best of festivities home to you with its Turkey Takeaway this season, with a juicy festive bird ready to be delivered right to your dining table with all the fantastic trimmings that will make your dinner one for the ages. Valid from December 7 to 30, a half turkey is priced at Dhs299, while you can get a whole bird for Dhs579.

Celebrate Christmas with Rohini

One of the most awaited occasions of the year is only weeks away, and Rohini will ensure you have a flavourful, fabulous Christmas this year. With a brunch set menu that packs all the flavourous zest of incredible Indian cuisine, the feisty sister of Little Miss India welcomes you to celebrate a very merry Christmas with a homemade mulled wine and a three-course set menu, paired beautifully with a unique selection of palate-pleasing Indian beverages.

Rohini, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, December 24 7pm to 11pm, December 25 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house. @rohinibylmi

Bid farewell and roll out a warm welcome with Rohini

Say goodbye to the year that was, with your eyes firmly on the 365 days that are nearly upon us, as you celebrate New Year with Rohini. A dazzling a la carte menu and beverage package will ensure there’s no dearth of fuel, fun and fabulous times with friends and family at the Movenpick JLT, as peerless Indian flavours headline a New Year bash that will stay in your festive memories for a very long time.

Rohini, Movenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers, December 31, 7pm to 12am, Dhs125 soft, Dhs275 house, Dhs375 bubbles. @rohinibylmi

Christmas BBQ brunch

Delight in the flavors of the season at [u]bk’s Christmas BBQ Brunch, as you indulge in seasonal flavors, live barbecure, and festive entertainment, the perfect holiday treat for you and your loved ones.

Movenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers, December 23 and 25, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs259 house, hops and wines, Dhs299 extended beverage package @movenpickjlt

New Year’s Eve Retro Party

Retro aficionados will not be disappointed when they choose to ring in the New year with Movenpick JLT, as their Retro NYE Party has super live tunes that will roll back the years to the 80s and 90s. Reminisce about the golden oldies before you’re transported back to 2024 just in time for your New Year countdown. For those ready to book by December 20, a cool 15 per cent discount awaits.

Movenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers, December 31 9pm to 1am, Dhs399 house drinks and sharing food platter, Dhs499 premium package premium beverages

The parties are nearly here, and you’re invited to Movenpick JLT’s magical line-up of festivities…