What a blur this last quarter has been, and Abu Dhabi has seen some absolutely incredible openings…

Mr Moto

Launched as part of the Penelope’s network of restaurants on beautiful Yas Marina, Mr Moto brings you traditional Japanese fare in a cosy speakeasy setting, with live entertainment and dainty bar bites keeping you fuelled all evening while enjoying food and beverages native to Japan with incredible flavours. Set alongside the water, a wonderful view will keep you enchanted, as will the beautiful offerings this uber-cool eatery puts out.

As well…Thursday is the new Friday at Mr. Moto. Intrigued? Moto Unplugged comes to you every Thursday, a night dedicated to artists who will take over the stage to perform enchanting acoustic tracks. Drop by every Thursday from 8pm to 10pm, as owner Layla Kardan will be performing in December, with another artist yet to be announced shortly.

Mr Moto, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 5pm till late, daily. @mrmoto.ae

Flamingo Room

The capital’s own eye-wateringly pretty version of its superb sister restaurant in Dubai, The Flamingo Room by tashas is now open for business at The Galleria Al Maryah Island. One of three thrilling concepts, enjoy incredible interiors, a marvellous menu and a super spacious sensory feast as you sit down to enjoy marvels such as their lobster pasta or the Prawn Arancini. When you’re stuffed and sitting back, their hand-blown glass installation is certain to grab your attention.

Flamingo Room by tashas, Mon to Sun 12:00pm to 4:00pm and 7:00pm to 1:00am. Tel: (0)2 675 9301, @flamingoroomae

Broadway

The Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental has just launched one of the capital’s coolest and most-awaited concepts in Broadway, with brilliant bites and theatrical elegance setting the tone. Underscored by Art Deco elegance and vibes reminiscent of the Roaring Twenties, a seamless experience complete with a covered terrace awaits. Don’t miss the incredible Impossible experience by DMC, that will leave you absolutely spellbound.

Broadway, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Fri 3:00pm to 1:00am, Saturday 12:30pm to 1:00am. Tel: (0)2 690 7999, @broadway.uae

Antonia Al Zeina

Abu Dhabi’s own beloved Italian brand, Antonia, welcomes a brand-new addition as the first of its two new eagerly-anticipated locations, in Al Zeina. The 150 square metre space is adorned in Antonia’s signature teal and red hues and introduces you to iconic Italian art. Specials such as their La Scarpetta beef ragu and the Orechiette alle Cimi di Rapa will make you very, very happy.

Antonia, Al Zeina, Abu Dhabi, 12:00pm to 10:30pm daily. Tel: (0)2 622 0480, @antonia.uae

African Lounge

The Flamingo Collection roll out its amazing African Lounge, with a terrific terrace letting you soak in the outdoor grandeur of Al Maryah Island. Expertly-crafted cocktail, savoury bites and shareable plates make this a must-visit in the capital.

African Lounge, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Sun 12:00pm to 11:15pm. Tel:(0)2675 9302, @african_lounge

Ela Ela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Éla Éla (@elaela.ae)

Also overlooking lovely Yas Marina is Mediterranean magic at Ela Ela. The graceful, yet fus-free eatery comes to you from the minds behind Mr. Moto and Penelope’s, and is the ideal spot whether you’re dropping by for a cosy seat at the bar or to enjoy an elaborate dining experience with friends and family.

Ela Ela, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 12am daily. @elaela.ae

Bua Thai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Chef Buaban C. Tucker brings her culinary tale to Abu Dhabi, with her second restaurant in the capital after the success of Desert Lotus. Indulge in authentic Thai delights such as their signature Pad Thai, the refreshing sundae sticky mango rice, and much more.

Bua Thai Café by Desert Lotus, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, daily, 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0) 2 575 3158. @buathaicafe