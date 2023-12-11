Sponsored: Start 2024 off on a high…

The world’s tallest five-star hotel – is instantly recognisable by its glittering dual towers, an iconic element within the composite Dubai skyline. Add to that its portfolio of scintillating restaurants, great views and exceptional service, it’s easy to see why it’s a destination that’s known for delivering elevated experiences.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai has an indulgent collection of ways to help you start 2024 off in the best possible way, these are just two of our favourites.

The Roaring Twenties Gala Dinner At Aqua

There’s a grand Gatsby-esque fiesta taking place at JW Marriott Marquis’ poolside paradise, Aqua this December 31. Dress to impress and enjoy a feast of the finest international flavours; free-flowing beverages and a live swing band; it’s the perfect perch for watching Dubai’s dramatic NYE fireworks.

7.30pm to midnight, Dhs1,500 per adult including Bubbly, Dhs750 for children aged six to 12. Fireworks viewing package (limited spaces) from 11.30pm, Dhs250 per person, includes a glass of bubbles.

The New Year’s Eve Party at Vault

Or for a literal (and figurative) sky-high start to 2024, head to the Vault on the 71st and 72nd floors, offering mesmerising, panoramic views across Dubai Water Canal, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai and beyond. This adults-only evening comes with free-flow master mixology house beverages, canapés, a sophisticated vibe and one of the best spots across the whole city to see the fireworks that signal the start of 2024 with a kaleidoscopic bang.

7pm to midnight, house beverage package AED 895 per person for non-window table or bar counter seating; house beverage package AED 1,295 per person for sea view; house beverage package AED 1,495 per person for Burj Khalifa views. After the clocks strikes midnight, there will be a cash bar available until 3am.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

Images: Provided