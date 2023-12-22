Sponsored: Festive fun for the whole family…

Gather your tribe – friends, family, near ones and dear ones – for the Christmas Day Brunch at Emirates Golf Club is the perfect way to celebrate the big Christmas Day.

This unforgettable festive celebration will kick off on Monday, December 25, from 12pm to 3pm. At the brunch, you’ll find. besides unbridled festive cheer, a traditional Christmas carvery and buffet, complete with all your favorite seasonal delights.

There will be no dearth of entertainment, as live performances and music will keep you entertained all day long. Included in this is the very exciting live festive caroling with all the classic Christmas carols. While you indulge in your grand Christmas feast, you can take in the stunning, sweeping views of the golf course and savour the winter weather.

If you’ve got little ones in tow, worry not, as they also will have the best time ever. A number of delightful activities have been designed just for them, and Father Christmas himself will be making an appearance. Santa Claus and his elves will be handing out gifts as well, so watch out for that treat.

Christmas Day Brunch at Emirates Golf Club is the perfect family experience. The house beverage package is priced at Dhs435. Children between the ages of four and 12 dine at Dhs99.

Emirates Golf Club, Mon, Dec 25, 12pm to 3pm, starts at Dhs435, dubaigolf.com

Images: Supplied