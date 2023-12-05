Sponsored: Deck the halls with epic discounts, pop-ups, competitions, and more…

Abu Dhabi’s winter shopping season has returned. Running from November 24 all the way up to January 31, the epic shopping festival is packed with discounts, exclusive events, and jaw-dropping activations across 27 malls and over 3,500 stores.

Sales, raffles, discounts, promotions and more…

As well as up to 80 per cent sales, we also know there will be a return of the popular Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) Visa card Shop and Win tie-ups. Those spending Dhs200 on their Visa cards, between November 24 to January 31, will be eligible for entry into prize draws.

Starting November 30, Al Tayer’s Amber loyalty program is turning up the heat by offering 5x points to customers who shop at brands such as Bloomingdale’s Beauty, Gap, and Coach.

Pop-ups galore

For a dose of culture and style, don’t miss out on customising your own fragrances and sneakers at the Tryano x Rain Café pop-up at Liwa Village; try your luck on the claw machine at the Michael Kors multisensory holiday pop-up shop; show off your artistic skills at the Benefit Cosmetics’ Beneverse and photo booth; and shop exclusive pieces at the Ounass x Amina Muaddi pop-up at Mamsha Al Saadiyat.

Plus, the Zayed Exhibit of Rare Watches is taking place from December 11 to 24 showcasing over 100 UAE Rolex logo watches to pay tribute to the rich culture of the UAE. A watch collector’s dream.

Festive markets

To celebrate the magic of the season, The Galleria Al Maryah Island will transform into a winter wonderland and snowy haven filled with fun activities for all ages, from December 4 to 26. Meanwhile, Santa Claus will be making regular appearances at the festive market at Abu Dhabi Mall from December 5 to 31.

Last but definitely not least, shop for a cause this holiday season at the charity souk at Marina Mall in collaboration with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, on December 2 and 3.

For more details and the full schedule, visit: visitabudhabi.ae or follow @abudhabiretail

Images: Provided