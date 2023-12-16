Sponsored: Embrace festive season accented by the candle light theme of Sofitel Dubai the Palm

Say hello to spectacular Christmas delights and incredible New Year offerings, when you choose to get the best out of your festive season in the company of the plush Sofitel Dubai the Palm. Exemplary culinary wonders, cherished experiences and merriment-laced times are truly in the offing.

Christmas Day brunch

At Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Christmas Day is celebrated with the spirit of family, festivity and giving, with a delectable duo of marvellous Christmas Day brunches waiting to be devoured with your near and dear ones. If you’re coming by with the family, grab a table at Manava or The World Eatery, where showmanship just as impressive as their culinary options welcome you to the fold with lovely live music, jaw-dropping magic shows and exciting entertainment. If you’re looking for a more sophisticated experience, Sofitel the Palm’s Porterhouse Steaks and Grills is the place to be this Christmas, where prime cuts shall be served up in a peak-chic ambiance.

December 25, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs485 for adults, childrens’ packages available at Manava or The World Eatery

New Year’s Eve

Dip your celebratory senses in Sofitel the Palm’s supreme New Year celebration, with their selection of enjoyable programming. You can bid goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024 from the shimmer shores of this luxury beachfront resort at a toes-in-sand soirée complete with a brilliant festive buffet dinner. Return to Porterhouse Steaks and Grill, who are pleased to roll out a five-course fine dining feast, while Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge promises boho-chic vibes surrounded by authentic elegance, charming sea views, live cooking stations, and beautiful bubbles. Happy New Year, indeed.

December 31, 7pm to 3am, from Dhs2,700 for adults, children’s packages available

Golden Afternoon Tea

Olivier’s Lounge will also be rolling out the good china for a very special Golden Afternoon Tea experience. This seasonal special combines the sophistication of an Olivier’s high tea with a glowing ensemble of traditional seasonal sparkle. Book here.

Until Jan 7, 2024, Dhs165 for one guest, Dhs310 for two

Invigorating spa experiences

As much as Sofitel Dubai the Palm is about celebrating the best times of the year, you’re also stepping in to a haven of tranquility here. Their seasonal Festive Uplift and Release pampering session is one that will serve you beautifully amid an electrifying, exhilarating time of the year, and with a 30-minute facial cleansing with lifting massage and a 30-minute massage included in the Dhs580 package, you are literally, and figuratively, cared for by the safest of hands.

Sofitel Dubai the Palm, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 455 6677, @sofiteldubaithepalm