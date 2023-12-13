Fun activities to keep the children entertained in Abu Dhabi
Your little ones shall be squealing in glee with the holidays coming up…
Inflatable obstacle course at MOTN
This year’s edition of the Mother of the Nation Festival (MOTN) has already served up some pretty incredible things, including a festival hosted over three regions, a Black Eyed Peas concert, the launch of Abu Dhabi’s own Monopoly board, and much more. What it also has in store, is the world’s largest inflatable obstacle course for your little ones to enjoy. Titled ‘The Monster’, the 300 metre-long structure features 42 obstacles and is one among a multitude of enjoyable attractions that await at the capital’s own annual family extravaganza.
Mother of the Nation Festival, December 8 to 31, 4pm to 12am, Dhs180. motn.ae @motnfestival
miniBOUNCE
View this post on Instagram
Self explanatory, we’d think. Bounce Abu Dhabi, known for its exhilarating attractions also includes miniBOUNCE zones, specially designed for your littles ones to enjoy. That said, at Dalma Mall, there’s a dedicate miniBOUNCE space for children, and they get to engage in designed for those up to six year of age, the interactive play space includes all kinds of high-energy mayhem opportunities including trampolines, slides and ball pits.
miniBOUNCE, Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi. Sun to Thu 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am. @minibouncemideast
Inflatable Park at Adrenark
This one opens this Saturday, December 16, and children can get set for the ultimate adrenaline rush. With two very fun options including a standard free-play option and one a high-octane race that will have you donning tracking bracelets and navigating an inflatable obstacle course, the possibilities are endless. Young thrill seekers have plenty to look forward to here.
Adrenark, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi. Mon to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu 10am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, Sun 10am to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 418 6620. @adrenarkuae
Media: Instagram, What’s On archive