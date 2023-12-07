Sponsored: Get ready to ring in 2024 in style…

Gear up for a spectacular celebration as La Cantine du Faubourg unveils its sensational festive offerings to bid adieu to 2023 and welcome the dawn of a new year with signature French fabulousness.

Here’s why you’ll want to spend the festive season at La Cantine du Faubourg.

Minus 1 Party

Why wait for New Year’s Eve to revel in the festivities? La Cantine invites you to the Minus 1 Party, a prelude to the grand celebration. On December 30th starting at 7pm, guests can immerse themselves in the ambience of the impending celebration.

The night will mirror the NYE extravaganza with themed decor and vibrant entertainment featuring performances by the electrifying Version Originale band, accompanied by a DJ and trumpeter. While soaking in the lively atmosphere, indulge in the exquisite a la carte menu, setting the tone for the night of decadence.

Studio 105 NYE Party

Prepare for a magical New Year’s Eve experience at La Cantine’s Studio 105. The fabulously art-focused venue will be decked out in disco glamour, and this night is going to be all about disco fever. Starting at 8pm, guests can choose between the stunning al fresco terrace or the chic indoor space and get ready to see out the year with your nearest and dearest.

From vanilla marinated lobster to walnut crust scallops, stracciatella di buffala with black winter truffle, and foie gras, the menu is a culinary symphony designed to tantalise taste buds. Delight in pan-seared veal tenderloin, turbot fillet with cauliflower and Oscietra caviar, culminating in a sweet note with the yuzu tart for dessert.

Throughout the night, revellers will groove to the beats of the Version Originale band as 2024 approaches, then a DJ will spin into the early hours.

Guests are encouraged to embrace the disco glam vibe, adding a touch of sparkle and panache to this glamorous affair.

The NYE celebration at Studio 105 is priced at Dhs1,200 per person (excluding beverages). Be sure to book early to secure your place at this unmissable extravaganza.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, 12pm to 2am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 3am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 352 7105 @lcantinedubai

Images: Supplied