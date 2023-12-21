Sponsored: You have reached your destination…

Yango has officially launched Yango Maps in Dubai – a navigation app where users can plan fast and convenient routes for driving, walking, or using public transportation.

It’s free to download, so you can try it out.

Let’s get going…

Over 3,000km of roads in Dubai have been mapped out in high detail reflecting lane markings, multi-level interchanges, tunnels, traffic lights, parking spots, and more.

Iconic Dubai landmarks also show up in full colour and 3D. Landmarks include Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, the Museum of The Future, and the Jumeirah Mosque. Users will even notice natural elements like trees show up on the map.

The Yango Maps app does so much more than display your route to your destination. When driving, you’ll get turn-by-turn guidance on the roads. The map highlights important details of the road ahead and zooms in on complicated turns for drivers. (So you don’t have to feel like you need to drive to Sharjah and back if you miss that one seemingly invisible turn at Al Garhoud.)

The app will alert the driver via voice notifications about toll locations, speed limits, and cameras, saving you the pain of paying off that fine.

Heading to a department store, a business centre, or a location in a popular district, Yango Maps will display nearby parking options before you start driving, so you can plan your route.

The app also displays notifications about changes in traffic and interesting places close to your destination that you can visit.

For the side-seat driver…

Yango Maps offers several useful features for those not in the driver’s seat.

Users will be able to book rides via the built-in Yango ride-hailing service, check bus schedules, or if they are walking to their destination, they can follow the streamlined walking route.

For those who prefer dark mode, the map realistically replicates the city’s evening ambience.

Download it now for free on Google Play and the App Store. The app is available in both English and Arabic.

