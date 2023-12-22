Sponsored: So many great options…

Still planning where to dine over the most festive time of the year? Consider Address Hotels + Resorts where some great Christmas and NYE celebrations await.

Dubai

Christmas Brunch at Ewaan, Palace Downtown

Tuck into a Christmas Day brunch packed with international flavours, choices as you sway in your seat to a live performance.

Book here or email dineatpalacedowntown@palacehotels.com

Dhs700 alcoholic package (indoor and outdoor), Dhs475 for soft package (indoor and outdoor), half off for children ages 6-11, under 5s dine for free, 1pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)4 428 7961, @palacedowntown

Christmas Brunch at The Restaurant, Address Boulevard

The brunch at the The Restaurant at Address Boulevard has received a sparkling festive twist complete with live stations and masterfully prepared modern French cuisine. There will be festive live music and views of the Burj Khalifa to provide the perfect backdrop to your celebrations.

Book here or email dineatboulevard@addresshotels.com

Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house and Dhs695 bubbly, half off for children ages 6-11, under 5s dine for free, 1pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)4 456 8152,

Festive Dinner At The Restaurant, Address Sky View

Tis’ the time for feasting and you can do exactly this as gourmet meals await at Address Sky View. On Christmas Eve, soak in the festive spirit and enjoy the live entertainment, bubbly and eggnog as you dine on the festive set menu. You can also choose a meal from the a la carte menu.

Book here or email dineatskyview@addresshotels.com

Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, children ages 6-12 Dhs140, under 5s free, Dec 24, 7pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 873 8888, @addressskyview

NYE Gala Dinner At The Restaurant, Address Grand Creek Harbour

Can’t get enough of the Burj Khalifa or fireworks? At Address Grand Creek Harbour, you will be able to ring in the new year with just this. Plus you will get a delicious four-course set menu and live entertainment.

Book here or email dineatcreek@addresshotels.com

Dhs850 soft, Dhs1,350 house, children ages 6-12 Dhs99, under 5s free, <pls confirm prices for children>, Dec 31, 8pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 275 8888, @addressgrandcreek

NYE Gala Dinner At Deck Too, Address Sky View

Step into 2024 with loved ones as you embrace the stunning views of Burj Khalifa and the glamorous atmosphere on the outdoor terrace at Deck Too. There’s live entertainment, meals packed with flavour and plenty of fun and festivities

Book here or email dineatskyview@addresshotels.com

Dhs3,495 per person with premium beverages, half off for children ages 4-12, under 5s free, Dec 31, 9pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 873 8888, @addresskyview

NYE Retro Gala, Address Dubai Marina

Say hello to 2024 with a dance in your step, plenty of delicious food, and music at the Constellation Ballroom at Address Dubai Marina. Your lavish dinner will include live Arabic entertainment and performances by Talal Kontar.

Book here or email dineatdubaimarina@addresshotels.com

Dhs650 soft, Dhs850 house, Dhs1,100 premium house, Dec 31, Tel: (0)4 436 7777, @addressdubaimarina

Fujairah

Christmas Eve Dinner at Amwa, Palace Beach Resort Fujairah

Up your Christmas Eve celebrations with a sumptuous dinner at Amwa. The menu has been carefully crafted and the stunning seaside setting promises a night packed with festive cheer.

Book here or call email dine.pafuh@palacehotels.com

Dhs298 soft, Dhs378 house, half off for children ages 6-12, under 5s free, Dec 24, 7pm to 12am, Tel: (0)9 203 8888, @palacefujairah

Christmas Eve Dinner at The Restaurant, Address Beach Resort Fujairah

Take your festivities to the coasts of Fujairah. Your evening will be packed with dishes full of flavour, themed decorations, and harmonious melodies.

Book here or email dineatbeachresortfuj@addresshotels.com

Dhs249 soft, children up to the age of 6 dine for free, Dec 24, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Tel: (0)9 2047777, @addressfujairah

NYE Gala Dinner at Palace Beach Resort Fujairah

Bid farewell to 2023 at Ewaan, Amwa, Pool and The Lawn where a festive buffet spread and live entertainment awaits. Both the indoor and outdoor space have been decorated for the occasion so you can welcome the new year in style.

Book here or email dine.pafuh@palacehotels.com

Dhs389 soft, Dhs498 house, half off for children ages 6-12, under 5s free, Dec 31, 8pm to 12am, Tel: (0)9 203 8888, @palacefujairah

