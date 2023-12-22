Sponsored: Get your bookings in now…

From celebrating Christmas Eve to New Year’s Eve, here are all the ways to have a grand festive time at Grand Millennium Al Wahda.

Turkey Takeaway from 90 Centigrade

Order your succulent turkey from 90 Centigrade and save yourself the hassle of cooking.

Dhs550 for four to six people, Dhs900 for eight to 10 people, Dhs1,320 for 12 to 14 people. Order at least 48 hours in advance.

Christmas Eve Dinner at Layali Shahrazad

Enjoy a buffet from Layali Shahrazad where the whole family can meet Santa. The little ones will even receive giveaways which will surely put a smile on their face.

Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs329 premium, 50% off for kids below 12 and below 5 dine free, 7pm to 11pm.

Live Carvery Station at Porters

Enjoy live carvery with a delightful feast on Christmas Eve. There are unlimited selected drinks and live entertainment, too.

From Dhs125, 7pm onwards

Christmas Day Brunch at Porters

Elevate the most festive day of the year with a brunch featuring a spread of delights, including roasted turkey and a live cooking station.

Dhs199 soft, Dhs250 house, Dhs299 premium, 12pm to 4pm.

New Year’s Eve dinner at Layali Shahrazad

Say farewell to 2023 with a special dinner package at Layali complete with live entertainment. You will enjoy complimentary entry to Porters and 31 Bar and Lounge for the countdown to the new year.

Packages start from Dhs350, from 8pm.

New Year’s Eve Party at Porters

Dress in your best white attire and party your way into 2024 at Porters. There will be live music and a DJ, and you even win a one-night stay at the hotel for the best dressed the All-White costume contest.

Prices start from Dhs120, 7pm onwards.

Relax at Zayna Spa

Hit the pause button with this pamper session which includes a two-hour glow treatment, including a 60-minute Swedish aroma massage, a 30-minute scrub of your choice, and an additional 30 minutes of complimentary massage. It’s just what you need to look your best during the festive season.

From Dhs670 per person.

Stay and Dine Packages

Stay in one of the hotel’s deluxe rooms with breakfast for a starting price of Dhs690. You will get to choose between a Christmas Day Lunch or Christmas Eve dinner to include in your stay.

